Gospider - Fast web spider written in Go Gospider is a fast web spider written in Go. It is designed to be fast, efficient and easy to use. Features: * Fast crawling * Support for multiple protocols (http, https, ftp, etc.) * Support for multiple formats (html, xml, json, etc.) * Easy to use API Gospider is perfect for web scraping, data mining, and other tasks that require fast and efficient crawling.

Offensive Security
Free
crawlergoweb-scrapingdata-mining

