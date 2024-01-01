Ground Control

Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server.
A collection of scripts that run on my web server. Mainly for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities. This repository contains a set of scripts that can be used to test for common web vulnerabilities. * SSRF (Server-Side Request Forgery) - This script will make requests to a specified URL and check if it can be used to access internal systems. * Blind XSS - This script will inject JavaScript code into a specified URL and check if it can be used to steal user data. * XXE (XML External Entity) - This script will inject XML code into a specified URL and check if it can be used to access internal systems. These scripts are meant to be used for testing and educational purposes only. Please note that these scripts are not meant to be used for malicious purposes. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me. Thank you for your understanding.
A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.
An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement.
A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities.
A medium-interaction PostgreSQL honeypot with configurable settings
A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf.