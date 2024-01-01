Ground Control 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A collection of scripts that run on my web server. Mainly for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities. This repository contains a set of scripts that can be used to test for common web vulnerabilities. * SSRF (Server-Side Request Forgery) - This script will make requests to a specified URL and check if it can be used to access internal systems. * Blind XSS - This script will inject JavaScript code into a specified URL and check if it can be used to steal user data. * XXE (XML External Entity) - This script will inject XML code into a specified URL and check if it can be used to access internal systems. These scripts are meant to be used for testing and educational purposes only. Please note that these scripts are not meant to be used for malicious purposes. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me. Thank you for your understanding.