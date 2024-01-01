dnsx Logo

dnsx is a fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit allow to run multiple DNS queries of your choice with a list of user-supplied resolvers. It allows you to: * Run multiple DNS queries of your choice * Use a list of user-supplied resolvers * Perform DNS lookups and dig commands * Get DNS records and zone transfers * Perform DNSSEC validation It's a powerful tool for DNS reconnaissance and testing.

replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses.

