dnsx is a fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit allow to run multiple DNS queries of your choice with a list of user-supplied resolvers. It allows you to: * Run multiple DNS queries of your choice * Use a list of user-supplied resolvers * Perform DNS lookups and dig commands * Get DNS records and zone transfers * Perform DNSSEC validation It's a powerful tool for DNS reconnaissance and testing.