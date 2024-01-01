GitTools 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A repository with 3 tools for pwn'ing websites with .git repositories available. The tools are: * GitTools: A tool for extracting information from .git repositories. * GitDumper: A tool for dumping the contents of a .git repository. * GitScanner: A tool for scanning a .git repository for sensitive information.