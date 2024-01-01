A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs
A repository with 3 tools for pwn'ing websites with .git repositories available. The tools are: * GitTools: A tool for extracting information from .git repositories. * GitDumper: A tool for dumping the contents of a .git repository. * GitScanner: A tool for scanning a .git repository for sensitive information.
A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool.
Belkasoft offers cybersecurity solutions, training, and tools for businesses, law enforcement, and academia.
A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.
Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts.