GitTools Logo

GitTools

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

A repository with 3 tools for pwn'ing websites with .git repositories available. The tools are: * GitTools: A tool for extracting information from .git repositories. * GitDumper: A tool for dumping the contents of a .git repository. * GitScanner: A tool for scanning a .git repository for sensitive information.

Digital Forensics
Free
gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching

ALTERNATIVES