CAI (Cybersecurity AI) is an open-source framework designed for building and deploying AI-powered security automation tools for both offensive and defensive cybersecurity operations. The framework provides support for over 300 AI models from providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepSeek, and Ollama, enabling users to create specialized AI agents for various security tasks. CAI includes built-in security tools for reconnaissance, exploitation, and privilege escalation activities. The system uses an agent-based architecture with modular design, allowing users to create specialized agents for different security functions such as vulnerability discovery, exploitation, and security assessment. The framework integrates with existing security tools and allows custom tool integration. CAI includes logging and tracing capabilities through Phoenix integration, providing detailed execution tracking for agents and their operations. The framework has been tested in various environments including HackTheBox CTFs, bug bounty programs, and real-world security assessments. The tool is specifically designed for security professionals, researchers, ethical hackers, and organizations looking to enhance their security testing capabilities through AI automation. It supports multiple deployment scenarios and can be used for both research and professional security testing activities.