CAI (Cybersecurity AI) is an open-source framework designed for building and deploying AI-powered security automation tools for both offensive and defensive cybersecurity operations. The framework provides support for over 300 AI models from providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepSeek, and Ollama, enabling users to create specialized AI agents for various security tasks. CAI includes built-in security tools for reconnaissance, exploitation, and privilege escalation activities. The system uses an agent-based architecture with modular design, allowing users to create specialized agents for different security functions such as vulnerability discovery, exploitation, and security assessment. The framework integrates with existing security tools and allows custom tool integration. CAI includes logging and tracing capabilities through Phoenix integration, providing detailed execution tracking for agents and their operations. The framework has been tested in various environments including HackTheBox CTFs, bug bounty programs, and real-world security assessments. The tool is specifically designed for security professionals, researchers, ethical hackers, and organizations looking to enhance their security testing capabilities through AI automation. It supports multiple deployment scenarios and can be used for both research and professional security testing activities.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
AI Access Security is a tool for managing and securing generative AI application usage in organizations, offering visibility, control, and protection features.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
AI-powered platform that manages and monitors physical infrastructure systems while providing autonomous operation capabilities and smart city integration
Tumeryk is a comprehensive security solution for large language models and generative AI systems, offering risk assessment, protection against jailbreaks, content moderation, and policy enforcement.
PINNED
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.