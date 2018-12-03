ARM Exploitation: Return Oriented Programming (0x64 ∧ 0x6d) ∨ 0x69

Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.
Building ROP chains to defeat data execution prevention - DEP. This series is about exploiting simple stack overflow vulnerabilities using return oriented programming (ROP) to defeat data execution prevention - DEP. There are three posts in this series. The posts got pretty dense, there is a lot of stuff to understand. If you miss anything, find bugs (language / grammar / ...), have ideas for improvements or any questions, do not hesitate to contact (via Twitter or contact page) me. I am happy to answer your questions and incorporate improvements in this post. Latest Update of this series: 03.12.2018 Changelog 03.12.2018: Added a working, prebuild environment to ease the process of getting started. 13.10.2018: Updated "Setup & Tool with hints how to initialize the Archlinux ARM keyring and commands to install the necessary packages. Also added command line switch to disable GCC stack canaries. 07.09.2018: Added note to successfully set up the bridge interface with qemu (in the first part). 1 - ARM Exploitation - Setup and Tools In the first part I describe the setup I used, which includes a set of script to build a QEMU based ArchLinux ARM environment and a vulnerable HTTP daemon.
Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.
SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.
CrowdSec is a behavior detection engine with a global IP reputation network.
Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing.
An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats
A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.