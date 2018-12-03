ARM Exploitation: Return Oriented Programming (0x64 ∧ 0x6d) ∨ 0x69

Building ROP chains to defeat data execution prevention - DEP. This series is about exploiting simple stack overflow vulnerabilities using return oriented programming (ROP) to defeat data execution prevention - DEP. There are three posts in this series. The posts got pretty dense, there is a lot of stuff to understand. If you miss anything, find bugs (language / grammar / ...), have ideas for improvements or any questions, do not hesitate to contact (via Twitter or contact page) me. I am happy to answer your questions and incorporate improvements in this post. Latest Update of this series: 03.12.2018 Changelog 03.12.2018: Added a working, prebuild environment to ease the process of getting started. 13.10.2018: Updated "Setup & Tool with hints how to initialize the Archlinux ARM keyring and commands to install the necessary packages. Also added command line switch to disable GCC stack canaries. 07.09.2018: Added note to successfully set up the bridge interface with qemu (in the first part). 1 - ARM Exploitation - Setup and Tools In the first part I describe the setup I used, which includes a set of script to build a QEMU based ArchLinux ARM environment and a vulnerable HTTP daemon.