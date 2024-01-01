A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.
Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, allowing conversion of binary classfiles to human-readable text format, creation of classfiles from scratch by writing bytecode manually, examination and comparison of low-level details of Java binaries, and decompilation of Java binaries to readable source code. It can handle highly obfuscated code and supports some undocumented features found in old versions of the JVM. However, it does not support some Java 8+ features such as lambdas.
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32
Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.
A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds
A malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, and Elasticsearch to analyze and visualize malware data.