Krakatau 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, allowing conversion of binary classfiles to human-readable text format, creation of classfiles from scratch by writing bytecode manually, examination and comparison of low-level details of Java binaries, and decompilation of Java binaries to readable source code. It can handle highly obfuscated code and supports some undocumented features found in old versions of the JVM. However, it does not support some Java 8+ features such as lambdas.