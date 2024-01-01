Ropper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

You can use Ropper to display information about binary files in different file formats and search for gadgets to build rop chains for various architectures (x86/X86_64, ARM/ARM64, MIPS/MIPS64, PowerPC/PowerPC64, SPARC64). Ropper utilizes the Capstone Framework for disassembly. To install, you can use pip to install Capstone, filebytes, and optionally Keystone. Ropper can be executed after installation using 'python setup.py install' or 'pip install ropper'. It also offers a semantic search command for searching gadgets.