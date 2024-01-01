Lambda-Proxy Logo

Lambda-Proxy is a utility designed to test AWS Lambda functions for SQL Injection vulnerabilities by transforming SQLMap HTTP-based attacks to AWS Lambda invoke calls using a local HTTP proxy. To use, update the request.txt file with your Lambda function's event data and run the provided commands.

awsaws-lambdasql-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing

