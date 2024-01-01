Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring.
Lambda-Proxy is a utility designed to test AWS Lambda functions for SQL Injection vulnerabilities by transforming SQLMap HTTP-based attacks to AWS Lambda invoke calls using a local HTTP proxy. To use, update the request.txt file with your Lambda function's event data and run the provided commands.
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods
Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.
A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities
A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services