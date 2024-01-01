A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information
C3 by WithSecureLabs is a versatile framework designed for rapid prototyping of custom C2 channels, offering seamless integration with existing offensive toolkits to enhance command and control capabilities.
Back-end component for red team operations with crucial design considerations.
Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity.
A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes.
A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control.
Ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan.