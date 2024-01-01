A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
Caldera™ is a cybersecurity framework developed by MITRE that empowers cyber practitioners to save time, money, and energy through automated security assessments. With Caldera, your cyber team can build a specific threat (adversary) profile and launch it in a network to see where you may be susceptible. This helps with testing defenses and training blue teams on how to detect specific threats. Caldera also enables automated testing of cyber defenses, manual red-team engagements, and cutting-edge research in cyber gaming, emulation & simulation, automated offensive & defensive cyber operations, cyber defense analytics, and cyber defense models.
Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.
A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.
RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.
Stealing Signatures and Making One Invalid Signature at a Time.
Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.