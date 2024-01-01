FeatherDuster (and Cryptanalib)

steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.
FeatherDuster is a tool for breaking crypto, aiming to identify and exploit weak cryptosystems easily; Cryptanalib is the moving parts behind FeatherDuster, usable independently. FeatherDuster is named after the concept of 'sprinkling magical crypto fairy dust' on poorly used crypto. This beta release may contain bugs, so feedback is encouraged. Usage: python featherduster/featherduster.py [ciphertext file 1] ... [ciphertext file n] or (featherduster) $ featherduster [ciphertext file 1] ... [ciphertext file n].
Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
A project focusing on deconstructing and utilizing data for security using Python modules like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn.
A package for hiding data inside jpeg files using steganography techniques.
An advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction software for enhancing computer safety by removing dynamic content from Office files.
Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.