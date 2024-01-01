FeatherDuster (and Cryptanalib) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FeatherDuster is a tool for breaking crypto, aiming to identify and exploit weak cryptosystems easily; Cryptanalib is the moving parts behind FeatherDuster, usable independently. FeatherDuster is named after the concept of 'sprinkling magical crypto fairy dust' on poorly used crypto. This beta release may contain bugs, so feedback is encouraged. Usage: python featherduster/featherduster.py [ciphertext file 1] ... [ciphertext file n] or (featherduster) $ featherduster [ciphertext file 1] ... [ciphertext file n].