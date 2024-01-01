A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.
Command line utility for searching and downloading exploits. GetSploit is a command line utility for searching and downloading exploits from various exploit databases. Features: * Search for exploits by keyword, author, or description * Download exploits in various formats (e.g. Python, C, Java) * Supports multiple exploit databases (e.g. Exploit-DB, Packet Storm) GetSploit is designed to make it easy to find and use exploits for testing and research purposes.
A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.
angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation.
Collection of malware persistence information and techniques
A tool for hacking and security testing of JWT
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.