Command line utility for searching and downloading exploits. GetSploit is a command line utility for searching and downloading exploits from various exploit databases. Features: * Search for exploits by keyword, author, or description * Download exploits in various formats (e.g. Python, C, Java) * Supports multiple exploit databases (e.g. Exploit-DB, Packet Storm) GetSploit is designed to make it easy to find and use exploits for testing and research purposes.