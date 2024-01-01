LFI-Enum 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Scripts to execute enumeration via LFI This repository contains scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability. The scripts are designed to be used in a controlled environment and should not be used to attack systems without permission. Please note that the scripts are provided as-is and without warranty. You can use the scripts to: * Enumerate system information * List files and directories * Read and write files * Execute system commands * Bypass security restrictions Remember to always use the scripts responsibly and in accordance with local laws and regulations.