Autopsy is a GUI-based digital forensics platform for analyzing hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for custom modules.
Scripts to execute enumeration via LFI This repository contains scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability. The scripts are designed to be used in a controlled environment and should not be used to attack systems without permission. Please note that the scripts are provided as-is and without warranty. You can use the scripts to: * Enumerate system information * List files and directories * Read and write files * Execute system commands * Bypass security restrictions Remember to always use the scripts responsibly and in accordance with local laws and regulations.
Autopsy is a GUI-based digital forensics platform for analyzing hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for custom modules.
Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis.
Belkasoft offers cybersecurity solutions, training, and tools for businesses, law enforcement, and academia.
Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.
A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.
Open source Python library for NTFS analysis