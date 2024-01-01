screenshoteer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Make website screenshots and mobile emulations from the command line. screenshoteer is a command-line tool that allows you to take screenshots of websites and mobile applications. It supports various browsers, devices, and orientations. You can use it to automate testing, documentation, or just to get a quick look at a website. screenshoteer is a simple and powerful tool that can save you time and effort. Try it out and see how it can help you!