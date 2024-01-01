DorkSearch

A guide to brute forcing DVWA on the high security level with anti-CSRF tokens
AI-powered Google Dorking Assistant: This tool helps users create effective Dork queries for searching sensitive information on the internet. With the help of AI, it assists in generating queries that can uncover hidden information, but please use it responsibly and for educational purposes only. Misuse can be viewed as hacking in some countries.
A guide to brute forcing DVWA on the high security level with anti-CSRF tokens
A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer
A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.
A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services
A Powershell script for assessing the security configurations of Siemens - SIMATIC PCS 7 OS client, OS Server or Engineering station.
A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.