DorkSearch

AI-powered Google Dorking Assistant: This tool helps users create effective Dork queries for searching sensitive information on the internet. With the help of AI, it assists in generating queries that can uncover hidden information, but please use it responsibly and for educational purposes only. Misuse can be viewed as hacking in some countries.