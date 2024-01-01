Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.
rsatool calculates RSA (p, q, n, d, e) and RSA-CRT (dP, dQ, qInv) parameters given either two primes (p, q) or modulus and private exponent (n, d). Resulting parameters are displayed and can optionally be written as an OpenSSL compatible DER or PEM encoded RSA private key. Requirements: python v3.7+, pyasn1, gmpy2 Usage examples: - Supplying modulus and private exponent, PEM output to key.pem: python rsatool.py -f PEM -o key.pem -n 13826123222358393307 -d 9793706120266356337 - Supplying two primes, DER output to key.der: python rsatool.py -f DER -o key.der -p 4184799299 -q 3303891593
Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.
A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.
Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.
A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.
A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.