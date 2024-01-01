rsatool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

rsatool calculates RSA (p, q, n, d, e) and RSA-CRT (dP, dQ, qInv) parameters given either two primes (p, q) or modulus and private exponent (n, d). Resulting parameters are displayed and can optionally be written as an OpenSSL compatible DER or PEM encoded RSA private key. Requirements: python v3.7+, pyasn1, gmpy2 Usage examples: - Supplying modulus and private exponent, PEM output to key.pem: python rsatool.py -f PEM -o key.pem -n 13826123222358393307 -d 9793706120266356337 - Supplying two primes, DER output to key.der: python rsatool.py -f DER -o key.der -p 4184799299 -q 3303891593