jwt-key-id-injector

A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.
Simple python script to check against hypothetical JWT vulnerability. This script injects a custom key ID into a JWT token, allowing you to test if a server is vulnerable to the hypothetical JWT vulnerability. This script is not intended to be used in production, but rather as a proof-of-concept to demonstrate the vulnerability.
Management portal for LoKi scanner with centralized database for scanning activities.
A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.
FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) automatically extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.
A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.
A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.