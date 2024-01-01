jwt-key-id-injector Logo

Simple python script to check against hypothetical JWT vulnerability. This script injects a custom key ID into a JWT token, allowing you to test if a server is vulnerable to the hypothetical JWT vulnerability. This script is not intended to be used in production, but rather as a proof-of-concept to demonstrate the vulnerability.

jwtvulnerabilityproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing

