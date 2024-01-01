A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.
PyBOF is a Python library that enables in-memory loading and execution of Beacon Object Files (BOFs) via bytes. It allows users to load BOFs and execute target BOF functions in a Python interpreter, passing arguments and formatting options as needed. PyBOF provides a simple and flexible way to execute BOFs, with options for passing raw strings, packed/formatted arguments, and specifying the target function to execute. It also includes features such as warning alerts for BOF functions that do not return a value. The library is built on top of a C extension and can be easily installed and imported into a Python environment.
A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.
All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.
Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert.
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.