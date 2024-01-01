pybof Logo

PyBOF is a Python library that enables in-memory loading and execution of Beacon Object Files (BOFs) via bytes. It allows users to load BOFs and execute target BOF functions in a Python interpreter, passing arguments and formatting options as needed. PyBOF provides a simple and flexible way to execute BOFs, with options for passing raw strings, packed/formatted arguments, and specifying the target function to execute. It also includes features such as warning alerts for BOF functions that do not return a value. The library is built on top of a C extension and can be easily installed and imported into a Python environment.

Endpoint Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patchingpython-library

