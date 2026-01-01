DeepSeas Offensive Security Description

DeepSeas Offensive Security is a service offering that provides comprehensive offensive security testing across multiple attack vectors. The service simulates real-world attacks to identify vulnerabilities and assess risk profiles across an organization's entire attack surface. The platform covers network penetration testing, web application penetration testing, mobile application penetration testing, API penetration testing, and wireless penetration testing, all enhanced with AI assistance. It includes social engineering solutions to test human factors and physical penetration testing to assess physical security controls. The service provides red team and purple team engagements that simulate advanced adversary tactics, along with advanced adversary simulation capabilities. Vulnerability assessment services cover network infrastructure, physical security, and Active Directory environments. DeepSeas follows an "Inside Out, Outside In" protocol to perform comprehensive security assessments. The service is backed by ethical hackers and penetration specialists with real-world experience, supported by CISO advisory services. Testing is designed to be safe while actively probing defenses across internal networks, external perimeters, web applications, cloud environments, and human factors.