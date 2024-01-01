Enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs.
A tool to fastly get all javascript sources/files
Enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs.
SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences.
An open-source artifact metadata API for managing metadata about software resources and governing the software supply chain.
Utility that exposes TLS certificate expiry as Prometheus metrics.
Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.
A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links.