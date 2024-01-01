PEzor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PEzor is an open-source shellcode and PE packer that allows users to create and manage portable executable files. It provides a flexible and customizable way to pack and unpack PE files, making it a useful tool for developers, researchers, and security professionals. With PEzor, users can create shellcode, pack and unpack PE files, and analyze executable files. It supports various formats, including ELF, Mach-O, and PE, and provides a command-line interface for easy use. PEzor is a powerful tool for anyone working with executable files, and its open-source nature makes it a great option for those who want to customize and extend its functionality.