A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.
Created by David French (@threatpunter) at Elastic Security, Dorothy is a tool designed to help security teams test their monitoring and detection capabilities for their Okta environment. It offers modules to simulate attacker actions and security audit actions in an Okta environment, mapped to relevant MITRE ATT&CK® tactics like persistence, defense evasion, and discovery. Elastic Security's free detection rules for Okta can be found in their detection-rules repository. It is recommended to use Dorothy in a test environment to avoid any impact on the production environment.
A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.
A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.
A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data
Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service.
A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
A collection of Yara rules licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.