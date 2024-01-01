GoLinkFinder

ALTERNATIVES

CorsMe 0 ( 0 ) A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications Application Security Free appsecsecurity-auditvulnerability-detectionweb-app-security

CAPA 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities. Application Security Free binary-securitythreat-intelligencefile-analysismalware-analysisexecutable-analysis

DOMPurify 0 ( 0 ) DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG. Application Security Free javascriptnodejssecurityxss

ThreatLocker Platform 0 ( 0 ) ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints. Application Security Free ciscomplianceendpoint-protectionzero-trustthreat-detectionnist