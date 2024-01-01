An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.
hydra - a login cracker
A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.
A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.
A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.