MITM SOCKS Proxy for Java

A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
An interceptor for SOCKS Proxy protocol designed to intercept and examine connections of mobile applications by stripping the SSL/TLS layer to dump plain data, with limited testing on Android connections.
A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces
A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows.
A library for integrating communication channels with the Cobalt Strike External C2 server.
A tool for domain recognition and subdomain monitoring
A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS