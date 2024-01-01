Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.
For the longest of times, content discovery has been focused on finding files and folders. While this approach is effective for legacy web servers that host static files or respond with 3xx’s upon a partial path, it is no longer effective for modern web applications, specifically APIs. Kiterunner is a tool that is capable of not only performing traditional content discovery at lightning fast speeds, but also bruteforcing routes/endpoints in modern applications. Modern application frameworks such as Flask, Rails, Express, Django and others follow the paradigm of explicitly defining routes which expect certain HTTP methods, headers, parameters and values. When using traditional content discovery tooling, such routes are often missed and cannot easily be discovered. By collating a dataset of Swagger specifications and condensing it into our own schema, Kiterunner can use this dataset to bruteforce API endpoints by sending the correct HTTP method, headers, path, parameters.
Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.
Deliberately vulnerable web application for educational purposes.
A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.
Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.