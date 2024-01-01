oclhashcat 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Hashcat is the world's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility, supporting five unique modes of attack for over 300 highly-optimized hashing algorithms. It currently supports CPUs, GPUs, and other hardware accelerators on Linux, Windows, and macOS, and has facilities to help enable distributed password cracking. Hashcat is licensed under the MIT license and is open-source, allowing contributors to improve and optimize its functionality. The tool provides various features, including five unique modes of attack, support for over 300 hashing algorithms, and the ability to utilize CPUs, GPUs, and other hardware accelerators. Hashcat also has a strong community, with resources available such as a wiki, forum, and Discord channel, making it easy for users to get help and support.