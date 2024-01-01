Papa Shango 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Papa Shango is a Linux process injection tool that uses ptrace() to inject shellcode into a running process. It allows you to write your payloads in assembler and does not care about NULL bytes. Here is an example of how to use it: `cat papa-shango shellcode > payload chmod +x payload ./payload <pid>`