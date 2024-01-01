Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features.
Papa Shango is a Linux process injection tool that uses ptrace() to inject shellcode into a running process. It allows you to write your payloads in assembler and does not care about NULL bytes. Here is an example of how to use it: `cat papa-shango shellcode > payload chmod +x payload ./payload <pid>`
A native Python cross-version decompiler and fragment decompiler.
Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features
A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.
Tool for decompressing malware samples to run Yara rules against them.
dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code.