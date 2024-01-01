UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.
ILSpy is an open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler. It offers various decompiler frontends including a WPF UI, Visual Studio 2022 support, Visual Studio 2019 manual activation, C# support for Visual Studio Code, and more. Additionally, it provides features like decompilation to C#.
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.
A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware
A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.
Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.