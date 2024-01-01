FOCA (Fingerprinting Organizations with Collected Archives) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FOCA is a tool used mainly to find metadata and hidden information in the documents it scans. These documents may be on web pages, and can be downloaded and analysed with FOCA. It is capable of analysing a wide variety of documents, with the most common being Microsoft Office, Open Office, or PDF files, although it also analyses Adobe InDesign or SVG files, for instance. These documents are searched for using three possible search engines: Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. The sum of the results from the three engines amounts to a lot of documents. It is also possible to add local files to extract the EXIF information from graphic files, and a complete analysis of the information discovered through the URL is conducted even before downloading the file. Releases Check here our latest releases. Requisites To run the solution locally the system will need: Microsoft Windows (64 bits). Versions 7, 8, 8.1 and 10. Microsoft .NET Framework 4.7.1. Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 x64 or greater. An instance of SQL Server 2014 or greater. Notes When starting the app the system will check if there is a SQL Server instance available. If no