PowerUp 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

To install this module, drop the entire Privesc folder into one of your module directories. The default PowerShell module paths are listed in the $Env:PSModulePath environment variable. The default per-user module path is: "$Env:HomeDrive$Env:HOMEPATH\Documents\WindowsPowerShell\Modules" The default computer-level module path is: "$Env:windir\System32\WindowsPowerShell\v1.0\Modules" To use the module, type Import-Module Privesc To see the commands imported, type Get-Command -Module Privesc For help on each individual command, Get-Help is your friend. Note: The tools contained within this module were all designed such that they can be run individually. Including them in a module simply lends itself to increased portability. PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations. Running Invoke-AllChecks will output any identifiable vulnerabilities along with specifications for any abuse functions. The -HTMLReport flag will also generate a COMPUTER.username.html version of the report. Author: @harmj0y License: BSD 3-Clause Required Dependencies: None Optional Dependencies: None Token/Privilege Enumeration/Abuse: Get-Pr