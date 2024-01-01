PowerUp Logo

PowerUp

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

To install this module, drop the entire Privesc folder into one of your module directories. The default PowerShell module paths are listed in the $Env:PSModulePath environment variable. The default per-user module path is: "$Env:HomeDrive$Env:HOMEPATH\Documents\WindowsPowerShell\Modules" The default computer-level module path is: "$Env:windir\System32\WindowsPowerShell\v1.0\Modules" To use the module, type Import-Module Privesc To see the commands imported, type Get-Command -Module Privesc For help on each individual command, Get-Help is your friend. Note: The tools contained within this module were all designed such that they can be run individually. Including them in a module simply lends itself to increased portability. PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations. Running Invoke-AllChecks will output any identifiable vulnerabilities along with specifications for any abuse functions. The -HTMLReport flag will also generate a COMPUTER.username.html version of the report. Author: @harmj0y License: BSD 3-Clause Required Dependencies: None Optional Dependencies: None Token/Privilege Enumeration/Abuse: Get-Pr

IAM & Credential Management
Free
privilege-escalationwindowssecurityenumeration

ALTERNATIVES