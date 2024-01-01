A featured networking utility for reading and writing data across network connections with advanced capabilities.
Tcpreplay is a suite of free Open Source utilities for editing and replaying previously captured network traffic. It can replay malicious traffic patterns to Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems and also replay to web servers. It supports switches, routers, and IP Flow/NetFlow appliances. It provides various tools such as tcpreplay, tcprewrite, tcpreplay-edit, tcpprep, tcpbridge, tcpliveplay, and tcpcapinfo, each with its own specific functionality. Tcpreplay can be used to test network devices, simulate traffic, and analyze network performance.
Exploiting simple stack overflow vulnerabilities using return oriented programming (ROP) to defeat data execution prevention - DEP.
A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context
PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.
A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.
Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.