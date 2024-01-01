tcpreplay 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Tcpreplay is a suite of free Open Source utilities for editing and replaying previously captured network traffic. It can replay malicious traffic patterns to Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems and also replay to web servers. It supports switches, routers, and IP Flow/NetFlow appliances. It provides various tools such as tcpreplay, tcprewrite, tcpreplay-edit, tcpprep, tcpbridge, tcpliveplay, and tcpcapinfo, each with its own specific functionality. Tcpreplay can be used to test network devices, simulate traffic, and analyze network performance.