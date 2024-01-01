A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.
Yet another code injection library for OS X. $ git clone --recursive https://github.com/rodionovd/task_vaccine.git task_vaccine $ cd ./task_vaccine $ rake test $ rake build # will build an x86_64 dynamic library and place it into ./build/x86_64 #include "task_vaccine.h" task_t target = ...; int err = task_vaccine(target, "./payload0.dylib"); if (err != KERN_SUCCESS) { fprintf(stderr, "task_vaccine() failed with error: %d\n", err); } see Usage for details. Why should I use this thing instead of mach_inject? Well, for a couple of reasons actually: mach_inject's codebase is old and it hasn't been updated for a while. You can not inject i386 targets from x86_64 hosts and vice versa using mach_inject, so you should use two different injectors. With task_vaccine you can actually do it. I have automated tests 🚦 How it works: Pretty straightforward, see: At first, we create a new thread inside a target task (process) and execute _pthread_set_self() function on it. We can only create a raw Mach thread inside a target task. But many functions (such as dlopen()) rely on pthread stuff (locks, etc), so we have to initialize a pthread first and only then execute dlopen() for lo
Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.
Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.
Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.
GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment, threat prevention, and incident response capabilities.
OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities.