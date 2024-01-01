Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework

Exploiting WordPress With Metasploit, containing 45 modules for exploits and auxiliaries.
ExternalC2 is a specification/framework introduced by Cobalt Strike, which allows hackers to extend the default HTTP(S)/DNS/SMB C2 communication channels offered. Essentially this works by allowing the user to develop a number of components: Third-Party Controller - Responsible for creating a connection to the Cobalt Strike TeamServer, and communicating with a Third-Party Client on the target host using a custom C2 channel. Third-Party Client - Responsible for communicating with the Third-Party Controller using a custom C2 channel, and relaying commands to the SMB Beacon. SMB Beacon - The standard beacon which will be executed on the victim host. Using the diagram from CS’s documentation, we can see just how this all fits together.
A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory
Cyber security platform for automating adversary emulation, red-team assistance, and incident response, built on the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework.
A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments
A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.
SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain.