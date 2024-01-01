LinkFinder

A collection of Yara signatures for identifying malware and other threats
A python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files. This tool is designed to help developers identify potential security vulnerabilities in their code by finding endpoints in JavaScript files. It uses a combination of regular expressions and syntax analysis to identify potential endpoints, and provides a list of findings that can be used to prioritize security testing and remediation efforts.
A collection of Yara signatures for identifying malware and other threats
OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification
A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.
A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment
A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents.
A command line utility for searching and downloading exploits