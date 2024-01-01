LinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files. This tool is designed to help developers identify potential security vulnerabilities in their code by finding endpoints in JavaScript files. It uses a combination of regular expressions and syntax analysis to identify potential endpoints, and provides a list of findings that can be used to prioritize security testing and remediation efforts.