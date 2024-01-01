A week-long series of articles and talks on evading Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA) detection
PEDA (Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB) enhances the display of gdb by colorizing and displaying disassembly codes, registers, and memory information during debugging. It also adds commands to support debugging and exploit development, such as checking ASLR settings, security options of binaries, displaying function arguments, dumping ROP gadgets, and more.
A blog post about bypassing AppLocker using PowerShell diagnostic scripts
Modular framework for web services penetration testing with support for various attacks.
Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.
A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.
Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.