GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff')

GEF is a set of commands for x86/64, ARM, MIPS, PowerPC, and SPARC to assist exploit developers and reverse-engineers using GDB. It provides additional features using the Python API for dynamic analysis and exploit development, simplifying GDB commands and providing relevant information from the debugging runtime. To install, ensure GDB 8.0+ is compiled with Python3.6+ bindings and run the provided setup commands.