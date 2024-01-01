Practical Guide to NTLM Relaying in 2017 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This blog post provides a practical guide on NTLM relaying, aiming to clear up confusion and offer an up-to-date approach to utilizing hashes obtained with Responder for Active Directory attacks. It addresses the differences between NTLM, NTLMv1/v2, and Net-NTLMv1/v2, ensuring clarity for readers.