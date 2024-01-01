Libcrafter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Libcrafter is a high-level C++ library designed for creating and decoding network packets, allowing the crafting and decoding of packets for common network protocols, sending them on the wire, capturing them, and matching requests and replies. It enables the creation of networking tools with a Scapy-like interface, where packets are described as layers stacked on top of each other, with customizable field values. The library is suitable for use in multithreaded programs, allowing the combination of multiple tasks simultaneously, such as sniffing, mangling, and sending packets while performing attacks like ARP-Spoofing.