SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.
Libcrafter is a high-level C++ library designed for creating and decoding network packets, allowing the crafting and decoding of packets for common network protocols, sending them on the wire, capturing them, and matching requests and replies. It enables the creation of networking tools with a Scapy-like interface, where packets are described as layers stacked on top of each other, with customizable field values. The library is suitable for use in multithreaded programs, allowing the combination of multiple tasks simultaneously, such as sniffing, mangling, and sending packets while performing attacks like ARP-Spoofing.
Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.
Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.
A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling
A wireless network detector, sniffer, and intrusion detection system
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.