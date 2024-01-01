Exploit-Challenges

A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation
Here are a collection of vulnerable ARM binaries designed for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers to play around with and test their skills! These binaries are all built as ARMv7 Mach-O executables (unless specified otherwise) so it is recommended that you use a 32bit jailbroken iOS device with radare2 or another debugging utility installed to test them. ARM 32-bit: - roplevel1: simple introduction to Return Oriented Programming with a simple objective - roplevel2: same idea as level 1 but with a new objective - roplevel3: more advanced use of ROP - roplevel4: dealing with ASLR (infoleak) - roplevel5: same as lvl4 but requires exploitation of format string vuln for the info leak - roplevel6: execute ROP chain by making use of a stack pivot - roplevel7: off-by-one vulnerability Heap 32-bit: - heaplevel1: simple heap based overflow example - heaplevel2: Use-After-Free exploit - heaplevel3: double free() ARM 64-bit: - roplevel1-64: 64-bit version of roplevel1 - roplevel6-64: 64-bit version of roplevel6 Help & Guidance: Write-ups/explanations on some of the binaries can be found on the creator's YouTube channel or in their book 'Beginner's Guide'
A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation
Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.
Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities.
SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.
Cyber security platform for automating adversary emulation, red-team assistance, and incident response, built on the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework.
A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks