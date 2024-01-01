A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks
Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang, allowing for efficient and secure communication between the server and agents. It provides a robust and flexible framework for post-exploitation activities, enabling users to execute commands, upload and download files, and perform other tasks on compromised systems. Merlin's HTTP/2 protocol support ensures efficient and reliable communication, while its Golang implementation provides a lightweight and scalable solution for command and control operations.
Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.
A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.
A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.
An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.
SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.