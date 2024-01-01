Merlin 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang, allowing for efficient and secure communication between the server and agents. It provides a robust and flexible framework for post-exploitation activities, enabling users to execute commands, upload and download files, and perform other tasks on compromised systems. Merlin's HTTP/2 protocol support ensures efficient and reliable communication, while its Golang implementation provides a lightweight and scalable solution for command and control operations.