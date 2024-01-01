Dirtyc0w Docker POC 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Dirtyc0w Docker POC utilizes the dirtyc0w kernel exploit for privilege escalation within a standard nginx image by adding a non-root user named hacker to the exploit files. The POC demonstrates the importance of correct container security and provides insights on mitigating the attack without patching using an AppArmor profile.