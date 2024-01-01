Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode.
The Dirtyc0w Docker POC utilizes the dirtyc0w kernel exploit for privilege escalation within a standard nginx image by adding a non-root user named hacker to the exploit files. The POC demonstrates the importance of correct container security and provides insights on mitigating the attack without patching using an AppArmor profile.
Exploiting WordPress With Metasploit, containing 45 modules for exploits and auxiliaries.
Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications.
An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files.
CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.
A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.