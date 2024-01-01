Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters.
Seatbelt is a C# project that conducts various security-oriented host-survey checks, useful for both offensive and defensive cybersecurity strategies.
A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.
A C/C++ tool for remote process injection, supporting x64 and x86 operations, with system call macros generated by SysWhispers script.
Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks.
A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities
A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.