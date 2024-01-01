A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.
Offensive Docker is an image with the most commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly. It includes a variety of tools for port scanning, recon, subdomain takeover, DNS lookups, screenshot, crawling, directory search, fuzzing, web scanning, CMS search, JS analysis, wordlists, Git repository scanning, mobile testing, brute force, cracking, OS enumeration, exploits, Windows reverse shell, forensic analysis, custom functions, reporting tools, and more. It also provides detailed instructions on how to launch it in a VPS on Google Cloud Platform or Digital Ocean.
PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.
Participation in the Red Team for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 with insights on infrastructure design and competition tips.
A payload creation framework designed to bypass Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems.
A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations.
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.