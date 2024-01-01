Offensive Docker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Offensive Docker is an image with the most commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly. It includes a variety of tools for port scanning, recon, subdomain takeover, DNS lookups, screenshot, crawling, directory search, fuzzing, web scanning, CMS search, JS analysis, wordlists, Git repository scanning, mobile testing, brute force, cracking, OS enumeration, exploits, Windows reverse shell, forensic analysis, custom functions, reporting tools, and more. It also provides detailed instructions on how to launch it in a VPS on Google Cloud Platform or Digital Ocean.