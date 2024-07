xssor2 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

XSS'OR - Hack with JavaScript. A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. Features: * Automatic exploitation of XSS vulnerabilities * Customizable payload generation * Support for various payload types (e.g. JavaScript, HTML, CSS) Note: This tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to exploit vulnerabilities without permission.