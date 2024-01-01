A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.
OneFuzz is a self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform initially launched by a small group in MSR, now a significant internal platform within Microsoft, aimed at driving security and quality into products through continuous developer-driven fuzzing.
A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.
A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.
A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.
A DNS rebinding attack framework for security researchers and penetration testers.