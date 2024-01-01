Domain 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Setup script for Regon-ng This script sets up a domain for Regon-ng, a reconnaissance tool. Features: * Sets up a domain for Regon-ng * Configures DNS settings * Installs necessary dependencies Note: This script is for advanced users only. Please make sure to follow all instructions carefully. **Disclaimer:** This script is for educational purposes only. **Do not use this script for malicious purposes.**