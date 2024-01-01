Recon-ng Framework

A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
Recon-ng is a full-featured reconnaissance framework designed for open source web-based reconnaissance, with a look and feel similar to Metasploit but focused exclusively on web-based reconnaissance. It is completely modular, making it easy for Python developers to contribute.
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
A free, safe, and legal training ground for ethical hackers to test and expand their skills
Skyhook facilitates obfuscated HTTP file transfers to bypass IDS detections, enhancing secure data exchange.
Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR.
A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.
AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions.