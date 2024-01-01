Recon-ng Framework Logo

Recon-ng Framework

Recon-ng is a full-featured reconnaissance framework designed for open source web-based reconnaissance, with a look and feel similar to Metasploit but focused exclusively on web-based reconnaissance. It is completely modular, making it easy for Python developers to contribute.

Offensive Security
Free
reconnaissanceopen-sourcepythonframework

